Judith May Spector Homar passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020 at age 95. Judy was born on May 27, 1925 in Hartford to Harry and Anna Spector. She graduated from Weaver High School and Hillyer College, earning a degree as a legal secretary and working in the offices of John Bailey and Abraham Ribicoff, Judy met Abraham Homar, a returning World War II hero, at a dance and what followed was 67 years of loving marriage. Judy spent her later career at the University of Hartford working in the Offices of Admissions and Residential Life. In retirement, Judy and Abe traveled widely. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and participating in day trips at the Bishops Corner Senior Center, tutoring children in the Bloomfield Public Schools and helping take care of her grandchildren. With Abe's passing in 2014, Judy moved to the SummerWood community where she appreciated all social activities and was supported by a caring and professional staff. Judy was adored by her children Carol (Joseph) Waxman of West Hartford and Joan (David) Beschen of Issaquah, Washington and was a beloved Grandma to Lauren (Will) Harrison, Corey (Megan) Waxman, Emily Beschen and Dr. Megan (Chris) Malzone. Judy was a special Nana to her great-grandchildren Whit, Colton and Arianna Joy. She leaves behind her brother-in-law Ben Homar and nieces and nephews Janis Homar, Howard and JoAnn Homar, Steven Spector and Amy Lopez. Judy was preceded in death by her husband Abe, parents Harry and Anna Spector, brother Irving, sisters-in-law Naomi Spector and Shirley Homar and best friend, Belle Lustig. We would be remiss if we did not also mention her beloved wire-haired terrier Muffin. Mom, Grandma and Nana, you were the best mother we could have ever hoped for. Though you will be missed, we know that you are dancing in heaven with Dad and that he has been waiting for you. You provided your family comfort and protection. You made us all know how completely we were loved. Your mission here is accomplished. Private services will be held now, with the hope that in the future we will be able to celebrate Judy's life with her friends in the SummerWood community. If you wish, contributions would be appreciated to Jonathan's Dream (the playground in which Whit, Colton and Arianna love to play) %Mandell JCC, 335 Bloomfield Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117 or The Village for Families & Children, Attn: Development Office, 1680 Albany Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store