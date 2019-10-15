Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
(860) 225-8464
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Farrell Funeral Home
110 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051-2607
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
31 Biruta Street
New Britain, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith DiBiase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith J. DiBiase

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith J. DiBiase Obituary
Judith J. "Judy" (Bochinski) DiBiase, 61, of Wethersfield daughter of Elizabeth (Fallis) Bochinski and the late Edmund J. Bochinski of Newington, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. She was married to Richard DiBiase, her husband of 31 years. Judy grew up in New Britain and graduated from Pulaski High School in 1976 and from Paier College of Art, Hamden in 1980. A gifted graphic design artist, she worked as a Commercial Art Director at the former Gamble & Bradshaw Design of Farmington, ADVO in Windsor and at Cigna in Bloomfield up to the time her illness began. Judy was greatly loved by all those who got to know her. She had a heart of gold and was a generous, fun-loving and devoted friend to many and was always there for her sons whom she cherished with all her heart. Her passion was her family, the outdoors, bike riding, the beach, Cape Cod, New England, the love of dogs and doing good for others. She enjoyed walks and hikes through the woods with her family and bike rides through the scenic meadows along the Connecticut River to the Rocky Hill Ferry with her husband. She also enjoyed spending time with and taking day trips with her mother, having lunches with her father and celebrating birthdays with her sister. She was predeceased by her father, Edmund J. Bochinski, her grandparents Peter and Petronella Fallis and her aunts Rita Beatty Grady and Evelyn Wysocki. She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Bochinski, her husband, Richard and sons, Andrew and Alexander, her sister, Julianne Bochinski, sisters-in-law April Holt (Gil) and son Alden; Beatrice Nadeau (Roy) and daughter Krystle, brother in law Robert DiBiase, and cousins Alexis David, Dennis Beatty and many other cousins. Funeral services will be held Thursday (Oct 17th) starting at 9am from the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at Holy Cross Church, 31 Biruta Street New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery 1141 Stanley St. New Britain. Visitation will be Wednesday (Oct 16) from 4-7pm at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit, www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now