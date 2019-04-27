Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Church
51 Church Street
New Hartford, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
51 Church Street
New Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith "Judy" Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith "Judy" Jones Obituary
Judith Tassinari Bronson Jones died peacefully on April 23, 2019. Judy is survived by her daughters Susan Fergusson and husband Brian of New Hartford, Karen Vibert and husband Marty of Bristol, and Catherine Robayo of Torrington;her grandchildren Ian Fergusson, Adam Fergusson, Andrew Vibert, Milli Vibert, Jessie Robayo; her brother Robin Tassinari and wife Anne (O'Leary) of Spencertown, NY; and by her sister-in-law Nancy Baron. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. John's Church, 51 Church Street, New Hartford. The family will receive friends and loved ones at the church from 10:00-11:00am prior to the service. O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is assisting the family with the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Judy's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now