Judith Jordan
1935 - 2020
Judith (Rosen) Jordan, 85, of West Hartford, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was the beloved wife, for 63 years, of Allan Jordan. Born in Philadelphia on July 19, 1935, she was the daughter of Samuel and Sara (Feldman) Rosen. Judi worked as a Medical Research Technician, which included time with Hartford Hospital, and volunteered with several Jewish organizations. She had a love for reading, all things musical, and her daily crossword puzzle, as well as a brilliant mind and endless love in her heart. An expert quilter, Judi belonged to the Quilter's Guild of West Hartford. She was also a Ham Radio Operator and could be spotted around town with her callsign license plate KA1LF, and was an avid UCONN women's basketball fan, always cheering on "her girls." But the greatest joy in Judi's life was her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, Bubbie, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. Besides her husband Allan, she is survived by her children, Lauri Miller and her husband David of West Hartford, Ronald Jordan and his wife Elizabeth of Syosset, New York, and Donna Edelstein and her husband Joe Bordalo of Windsor; five cherished grandchildren, Jason and his wife Rochelle, Elise, Samuel, William, and Nathan; adored great-grandson Robert; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Esther and Natalie. A private graveside service was held at the Congregation Beth Israel Cemetery in Avon with Rabbi Michael Pincus officiating. The family will observe a private period of mourning. Donations in her memory may be made to the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford, Girl Scouts of the USA, or an organization of your choosing. The family expresses heartfelt appreciation for the care provided by Assisted Living Services and the staff at the Hebrew Center in West Hartford. May her memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hebrew Funeral Association Inc
906 Farmington Ave
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 888-6919
