Judith K. Brown, age 59, of East Hartford, passed away August 17, 2020 in Manchester Memorial Hospital after a long battle with breast cancer with her family by her side. Judith (better known as Judy Brown) was born on June 6, 1961 in Hartford Hospital to Joseph and Marion Kuchinsky. Judy was a lifetime resident of East Hartford and graduated from George J. Penney High School. After her completion of high school, Judy successfully acquired a nursing Diploma from Ona M. Wilcox School of Nursing of Middletown in 1982. While living, Judy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. In addition to raising three children she loved dearly, Judy spent 37 years working as a cancer nurse at Manchester Hospital in the 2 East wing. Judy was kind and loving to all her patients and it landed her with the Nightingale award in 2007. Judy's hobbies included spoiling her grandchildren, sewing, spending time with family and taking care of others. Judy will be most remembered for the large heart she shared with everyone she met. Judy will be forever missed by her two sons, Jesse and wife Jessica Brown and Vinny Brown; her daughter, Jennifer and husband Victor Escalona Rojas, and their father, Gary Brown. She is also survived by her sister, Heidi and husband Michael Waugh and three lovely grandchildren, Noemi, Kiana and Sadie Mae. A public graveside service will be held on Monday (August 24) at 12 noon at Silver Lane Cemetery, 1280 Silver Lane, East Hartford. Calling hours will be private. Donations in Judy's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 825 Brook Street, I-91 Tech Ctr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Judy, please visit www.desopoeh.com
.