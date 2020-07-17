Judith K. McNulty, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on July 14th, 2020. She was 79. Judy was born on February 27th, 1941, in Hartford, Connecticut to Walter and Marion (Cooper) Kaiser. She was raised in Hartford with her brother William. After graduating from Hartford Public High School, she lived and worked in the city of Hartford for many years, first at the Aetna and later for the Archdiocese of Hartford. On June 28th, 1973, she married Terence Francis McNulty Jr. Together they moved to West Hartford where they raised a daughter and a son. They were married for 47 years. Judy was an avid reader who always had a book nearby. She also loved to garden, growing vegetables in her backyard alongside lilies, roses, irises, and countless annuals. Interested in both history and family, Judy studied genealogy, tracing the history of her family across generations and states. Above all else, she loved to be at home with her husband, children and grandchildren. She will be remembered by those who loved her for her patience, humility, and kindness. Judy was preceded in death by her father Walter and mother Marion. She is survived by her husband Terence F. McNulty Jr of West Hartford, her daughter Kathryn McNulty-Cheon and her husband John Cheon of South Windsor, her son Terence P. McNulty and his wife Connie McNulty of West Hartford, and her grandchildren Laurel and Terence L. McNulty of West Hartford. She is also survived by her brother William Kaiser and his wife Donna Kaiser of Meriden, her brother-in-law Thomas McNulty and sister-in-law Betty Ann McNulty of Windsor, as well as many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Church of St. Timothy, 1116 North Main St., West Hartford on Sunday, July 19th, from 2:00-4:00pm. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Monday, July20th at 11:00am in the Church of St. Timothy followed by burial in the family plot at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com
.