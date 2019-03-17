Home

71, of Vernon passed away March 13, 2019. She was born Jan. 21, 1948 in Hartford, raised in West Hartford and resided in Manchester CT and Industry ME. Daughter of the late Albert and Helen (Shea) Emmert, she was the wife of the late Harold Potter. Judy is survived by her sons James and Christopher (Teri) Olson. She was predeceased by a son Jeffery Olson. She leaves her grandchildren Chris and Tia Olson, her sister Jean (Shelby) Bishop and a brother Albert (Barbara) Emmert. A memorial service will be held Friday March 22nd at 11:00 at the Bolton Methodist Church 1041 Boston Turnpike in Bolton.
