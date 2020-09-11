1/1
Judith Lee Kline
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of Judith Lee Kline announces her transitioning On August 24. Born in Norwich in 1942 to Marvin and Alice. Educated at Norwich Free Academy, UCONN, and Hartford University; Judith taught English at Bulkeley High School for 35 years, and at Capitol Community College. Judith grew up with her 4 brothers: Michael, John, Marvin Jr. (who she called Joey) and Thomas. Judith studied flower design and, contributed arrangements to the Wadsworth Antheneum Museum of Art. She practiced Yoga. She traveled around the world. Her home was her sanctuary. Services are private. Arrangements were handled by Ahern funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
Judith was such a nice and very friendly person. I will miss her smiling face. Rest in peace
judith dickson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved