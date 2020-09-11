The family of Judith Lee Kline announces her transitioning On August 24. Born in Norwich in 1942 to Marvin and Alice. Educated at Norwich Free Academy, UCONN, and Hartford University; Judith taught English at Bulkeley High School for 35 years, and at Capitol Community College. Judith grew up with her 4 brothers: Michael, John, Marvin Jr. (who she called Joey) and Thomas. Judith studied flower design and, contributed arrangements to the Wadsworth Antheneum Museum of Art. She practiced Yoga. She traveled around the world. Her home was her sanctuary. Services are private. Arrangements were handled by Ahern funeral home.



