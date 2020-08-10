Judith Menard Behling, 59, of Broad Brook, beloved wife to Thomas Behling, entered into Eternal Peace on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Judy was born on January 26, 1961, in Stafford Springs, CT, the loving daughter to the late Maurice and Vivian (Gervais) Menard. Judy grew up and resided in Enfield prior to settling in Broad Brook. She was passionate about her career as a middle school teacher at John F. Kennedy Middle School in Enfield. She enjoyed 14 years of teaching and was loved by many. She had a strong passion for helping others in and out of the classroom. Judy was a faithful parishioner of St. Jeanne Jugan Parish in Enfield. She enjoyed gardening and sharing her freshly grown vegetables with family and friends. Judy was also an animal lover, especially adoring her yellow labs, Grace and Katie. Her greatest enjoyment came from time spent with her family, whether it be on family vacations to Florida and Maine, or supporting her granddaughter in her horseback riding competitions and softball games, or just attending big family gatherings. She was a member of the CT Education Association and the Enfield Teachers' Association, as well as a member and Vice President of the Enfield Women's Softball League. Judy will be remembered as a caring and compassionate individual who always encouraged others to be their best. In addition to her beloved husband of 33 years, Thomas, Judy is survived by her two cherished children, Nicole Helmer of Suffield and Adam Behling of Vernon; sisters, Emily Crough and her husband, Timothy, of Feeding Hills, MA, Elizabeth Lepak and her husband, Alex, of Kingston, Ontario, and Susan Graham and her husband, Bradley, of Colchester; a brother, Pierre Menard of Windsor Locks; her beloved granddaughter, Arabella Helmer of Suffield; and many nieces and nephews whom she adored. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield, CT 06082. Burial will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery in Enfield. Due to the current public health crisis, masks or face coverings and social distancing is required for all attendees. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the visiting nurses from VITAS Healthcare, especially Carol Koch, for their compassion and care during this difficult time. Memorial donations in Judy's honor may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift
. To leave online condolences please visit: www.leetestevens.com