Judith Myrna Brener Lewis, Z"L, 78, of San Francisco, CA died Saturday, (February 23, 2019) with her devoted family and friends by her side. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Cyrus and Doris Berger Brener. She was a graduate of the Yeshiva of Hartford, Weaver High School and the University of CT. Judy was a people person and dedicated her life to helping others. From her career choice of being a social worker for the welfare department of the City or San Francisco to her retirement choice of working on an elderly suicide prevention hotline as well as the many charitable organizations that she donated to, Judy was truly generous of heart and soul. San Francisco was the perfect city for Judy's free spirit and it embodied her outlook on life perfectly.She was a loving and devoted sister, aunt, great aunt and friend. Judy is predeceased by her brother Alfred "Jerry" Brener and survived by her brother Howard Brener and his wife Rosemary of Manchester, CT, her sister-in-law Gail Brener of West Hartford, CT and her nieces and nephews, Seth A. Brener and his wife, Wendy of Randolph, NJ; Stacy Brener. Kennedy of Fairfield, CT and Amy Brener.Kaplan and her husband Bruce, of Liberty, Missouri; cherished grandnieces and grandnephews, Ben, Haydn and Noah Kennedy, Sarah and her husband Gavriel Adler, Samantha and Jared Brener; and a loving extended family and many devoted life long friends. A funeral service will be held Wednesday,February 27 at 11 am at the Ados Israel Cemetery, Tower Avenue and Waverly Street, Hartford. Following interment the family will be receiving friends at xxxxxx. Donations in her memory may be made to the . . May Judy's spirit be an eternal source of strength to all who love her. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford.





