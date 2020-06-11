Judith (Rosenbaum) Brodsky, 93, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister passed away peacefully in Boynton Beach, FL on June 9, 2020. The daughter of Jacob and Bertha (Michelson) Rosenbaum of Hartford, Judith was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Harold Brodsky of New Britain, the former President and CEO of Fafnir Bearing Division of Textron, and later Fafnir Bearing Division of Ingersoll Rand. She leaves behind her son Mark (Sima) Brodsky of W. Hartford; daughter Sharon (Howard) Richman of Lake Worth, FL; and brother Alan (Rickie) Whitman of Westlake Village, CA. She was devoted to her 5 grandchildren: Jesse (Lindsay) Richman, Adam (Johanna Silver) Richman, Elana (Peter) Kerr, Bonni (Theo Beers) Brodsky, and Jay Brodsky; and her 7 great-grandchildren Sophie and Oliver Kerr, Lionel and Pepper Richman, Simon Richman, and Henry and Clara Beers. Judith was a life member of Hadassah, and served as both President of the New Britain Chapter as well as Vice President of the CT Region. She also served on the Board of Directors for the New Britain YWCA and was an active member of their Interfaith Council, and was a longtime member of Shuttle Meadow Country Club. Judith will be interred at Beth Alom Cemetery in New Britain, CT on Friday June 12th in a private graveside service. Arrangements are being made through Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford. Donations in Judith's honor may be made to Hadassah.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store