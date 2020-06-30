Judith "Lynn" Nappier
Judith Lynnette "Lynn" Nappier, 74, of Aventura, FL, passed into eternal rest on Monday, June 22, 2020. Born in Hartford, Connecticut daughter, of the late Connie Nappier Jr. and Barbara (Harris) Nappier, she graduated from Weaver High School in 1963, earned her Associates degree from Hartford College for Women in 1965, and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Michigan in 1968. Lynn taught in the Ann Arbor, Michigan school system for 36 years, retiring to Miami, FL where she was able to spend formative years to adulthood with her beloved nephews. She was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. Lynn was an avid reader and delighted in researching her family tree tracing back four generations of both sides of her family. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister Diane L. Nappier and her life partner, Lee Martin. Lynn loved spending quality time with her siblings, sharing a special bond with her loving sister Diane. Judith is survived by her sisters Donna L. Nappier of Bloomfield; Denise L. Nappier of Hartford; brother Connie Nappier Ill of Miami Shores, FL; nephews Johnathan Tesone; Connie Nappier IV; Quincy Walker; a great niece Ashtyn Tesone and a host of cousins and friends. Her family will receive friends Friday, July 3, 2020, from 10-11 am at the LODGE COMMUNITY CHAPEL, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Contributions may be made to the Diane L. Nappier Fund C/O the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, 10 Columbus Boulevard #8 Hartford, Ct. 06106. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for directions or condolences or to view the service online see her obituary and click the video link or use the following web address https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/10289646

Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
June 28, 2020
I was blessed to have taught with Lynn for a number of years in the Ann Arbor Public School system. She was a firm yet fair educator and her students adored her. She had a magic that her colleagues were never able to discover, dignified and classy. She spoke softly but carried a big stick! Lynn was one in our sisterhood of teachers at Carpenter Elementary who will be missed but never forgotten.
Gwen Phelps
Coworker
June 28, 2020
We knew Lynn, as an excellent teacher and co-worker in the Ann Arbor Public Schools. She was a highly respected, friendly and caring person.
We pray her family will find comfort and hope in remembering how she let her "little light shine' in their lives.
William and Betty Ratcliff
Coworker
June 28, 2020
In loving memory of a dear friend. You will always be loved and truly missed by your Carpenter Sisters.
Arbie Brown
Coworker
