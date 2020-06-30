I was blessed to have taught with Lynn for a number of years in the Ann Arbor Public School system. She was a firm yet fair educator and her students adored her. She had a magic that her colleagues were never able to discover, dignified and classy. She spoke softly but carried a big stick! Lynn was one in our sisterhood of teachers at Carpenter Elementary who will be missed but never forgotten.

Gwen Phelps

Coworker