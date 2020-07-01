Judith "Judie" Pavelec, 78, formerly of Bristol, passed unexpectedly Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late John F. "Jack" Pavelec who passed in 2006. Judie was born in Bristol on September 10, 1941 the only child of Salvatore and Mary (Englert) Morrocco, and lived in Bristol for most of her life. She was a graduate of St. Anthony's High School and was a competitive synchronized swimmer in her youth. She had been an executive assistant and worked at Eastman Kodak for many years and at the Eli Terry Middle School in Terryville. Judie also enjoyed fishing with her late husband and their grandchildren. She was a loyal fan of UConn Women's basketball. She leaves her son Christopher S. Pavelec and his wife Janine and her daughter Kimberly Massicotte; grandchildren Jordan Massicotte and Austin, Aaron and Haley Pavelec; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, Judie was predeceased by her son John F. Pavelec, Jr. and by her son-in-law Gregory Massicotte who passed on June 5, 2020. Friends are invited to calling hours, with face masks and proper social distancing, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. You are then welcome to meet the family at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. A procession will follow to St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol, for committal and interment services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bristol Boys & Girls Club, 255 West St, Bristol, CT 06010 (www.bbgc.org), where she use to swim. To leave an online message of condolence or share a memory or photo, please visit Judie's memorial tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 1, 2020.