Judith "Judy" (Kiro) Raffalo, 74, of Old Saybrook, loving wife of 26 years of Robert G. Raffalo, Sr., entered into eternal life on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her home. Born in Hartford on July 10, 1945, she was the loving daughter of the late Peter and Veronica (Fitzgerald) Kiro and sister to the late Peter Kiro, Jr. Judy was a resident and grew up in East Hartford and was a graduate of East Hartford High School, Class of 1963. She later resided in Rocky Hill, Newington and for the past 26 years in Old Saybrook. Judy was a former Secretary for Central Paving Company, Burnham Street, East Hartford. She was very active with East Hartford Little League when her children and other family members played. She actively volunteered to lead their fund raising activities along with working at the concessions stands at area ball fields, including Martin Park. She was a supporter and volunteered at the annual East Hartford banquets with the late Frank Benettieri for the Jimmy Fund. While in East Hartford, she also volunteered at Langford Elementary School displaying various projects and work completed by the students. In 1991 Bob and Judy met and were married in 1994 in Las Vegas, NV. She continued her talents as a fundraiser, helping Bob raise funds for the Bulkeley High School baseball team in Hartford to have their spring training down in Puerto Rico, where she was also a chaperone for the team. She enjoyed traveling with Bob, especially to St. Martin, Puerto Rico, and Las Vegas, NV. She loved the crystal blue water of St. Martin and spending time at her favorite beach, "Bikini Beach" on the French side of the island. She loved the French restaurants but her favorite restaurant was on the Dutch side of the island called "Rare Steak House". Judy had a special passion for cooking and entertaining and hosting dinner parties at her beach house for her family and friends. She found great joy and satisfaction by working at the "Lucky Dog Hot Dog Stand" in front of the Home Depot in Newington where she met so many friends. Judy also liked working at Valley Regional High School in Deep River where she cooked and served many students and staff members. She often helped her good friend Bruce Maneeley and Joanne Maneeley with their catering business. At one outing for CIGNA, Judy stepped in for Bruce, and she and Joanne cooked clams for over 300 attendees. She adored Bob, and for his 50th birthday, she surprised Bob and 160 guests by having Bill Baker's Five Satins from New Haven as entertainment. She was a member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge #1784 of Westbrook and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at the Elks Club. She also liked snowmobiling, visiting the casinos and playing "Black Jack". She loved solving the Word Jumble in the daily newspaper and had a special gift of finding over five words within one minute. Her husband Bob received a special gift from God – and his gift was Judy. Judy has now gone full circle as God has taken her home. Besides her loving and devoted husband Robert, Judy is survived by two daughters, Gina Phillips and her husband David of Waterford, and Tracy Terlizzi of Florida; and a son, A.J. Terlizzi and his fiancée Ally Dirocco of Niantic. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Robert Raffalo, Jr. and his wife Denise of Cary, IL, and Kelly Rubinow and her husband Russell of Middletown; nine cherished grandchildren, Daniel Lombardo, Chelsea, Callyn and Carley Phillips, Alex Terlizzi, Rachel, Nicholas and Ryan Raffalo, and Natalie Rubinow. She also leaves a sister-in-law, Dorothea Kiro of East Hartford; a sister-in-law, Joanne Maneeley and her husband Bruce of South Windsor; four nephews, Peter Kiro and his family of New Hampshire, Timothy Kiro and his family of East Hartford, Stephen Terlizzi and his family of Niantic, Lewis Terlizzi and his family of Coventry; several other family members and many dear friends. In addition to her beloved parents, she was predeceased by a nephew, Paul Terlizzi. Due to the current health crisis, a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, East Hartford and entombment at Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Hartford will be by invitation only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judy's name may be made to the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. The D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.