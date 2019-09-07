Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Schuetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Schuetz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Schuetz Obituary
Judith "Judy" (Pfenning) Schuetz passed away on September 5th, 2019. Born in Hartford, CT to Herman and Frances (Schall) Pfenning, she had a strong love of watching Tennis matches. Along with her parents, Judith is predeceased by her brother James C. Pfenning. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Brancato and husband Joe, her son Steven Schuetz and wife Heather, her grand-daughter Regan, and many loving cousins. There will be no services held at this time. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.