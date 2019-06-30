Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Sofias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Switzer Sofias


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Switzer Sofias Obituary
Judith Switzer Sofias, age 66, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Irvine, CA died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home. Mrs. Sofias was born on October 23, 1952 in East Hartford, CT, the daughter of the late Richard and Carmilla Palowski. She was a graduate of Bryant College in Smithfield, RI where she earned a degree in business. Following her formal education she began a career with Xerox and later became one of the first franchise owners of California Closets. She enjoyed music, animals, and movies. Mrs. Sofias is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, James N. Sofias; aunt, Angelina Lowry; and cousins, John Reuber, Susan Rohde, and Richard Barrows. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Palmetto Animal League, 56 Riverwalk Boulevard, Okatie, SC 29936. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with a private funeral service. www.saulsfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now