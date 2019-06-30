|
|
Judith Switzer Sofias, age 66, of Bluffton, SC and formerly of Irvine, CA died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at home. Mrs. Sofias was born on October 23, 1952 in East Hartford, CT, the daughter of the late Richard and Carmilla Palowski. She was a graduate of Bryant College in Smithfield, RI where she earned a degree in business. Following her formal education she began a career with Xerox and later became one of the first franchise owners of California Closets. She enjoyed music, animals, and movies. Mrs. Sofias is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, James N. Sofias; aunt, Angelina Lowry; and cousins, John Reuber, Susan Rohde, and Richard Barrows. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Palmetto Animal League, 56 Riverwalk Boulevard, Okatie, SC 29936. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family with a private funeral service. www.saulsfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019