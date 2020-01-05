Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. James Church
767 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Tirabassi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Tirabassi


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Tirabassi Obituary
Judith "Judy" Tirabassi, 60, of Rocky Hill, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born in Hartford on October 21, 1959, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Quagliano) Tirabassi. Judy received an Associate's Degree from Briarwood College and worked as an Administrative Assistant at UConn Health Center as well as Wal Mart for many years. She will be forever missed by her brother, Frank Tirabassi and wife Irene of Newington; her nieces and nephew, Teresa DiCarlo and husband Vittorio of Wethersfield, Frank J. Tirabassi of Cromwell and Michelle Tirabassi of Newington; her great-nieces, Arianna and Giulia DiCarlo of Wethersfield and her dear friend, Francine V. Ficocelli of Rocky Hill. Calling hour will be Wednesday (January 8) from 8-9 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Josephine Bakhita Parish at St. James Church, 767 Elm Street, Rocky Hill. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To share a memory of Judy with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -