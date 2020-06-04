Judith W. Roy
1939 - 2020
Judith Ann (Winter) Roy, 80, of Newington leaves behind her doting husband Joseph Roy after passing away peacefully at The Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain on June 1, 2020 with loving family by her side. Judy was born to Robert and Jessie (Jones) Winter on November 9, 1939. She was a proud and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She never left you without first letting you know just how much she loved you. Judy enjoyed spending time quilting, crocheting, bird watching, enjoying meals out with family and friends, hosting holidays for her family, and watching the little ones in the family play. She spent her career as a devoted civil servant to the town of Newington, working at both the Board of Education and the Police Department. In addition to her husband, Judy is survived by her two daughters Lori (John) Ward of Southington, CT and Karen (Peter) Mongeon of East Longmeadow, MA; her grandchildren Ted (Britney) Anderson, Alea (Marc) Anderson, Kayla (Alex) Ward, Jessie (Tylor) Mongeon, Hannah Ward, and Eric Mongeon; her great-grandchildren Marc, Ember, and Joseph. Services are currently private and under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. Contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of one's choice. To share a memory or words of comfort with her family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 4, 2020.
