Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Warner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Warner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Warner Obituary
Judith Ann Warner, 80, of Portland, CT passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 due to a stroke. Born December 1, 1938 in Plainfield, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mae (Muir) Liddane. It was while she was living in Appleton, WI that she met and married Steven L. Warner, her husband of 41 years. Judy enjoyed traveling and going to the theater, and was a member of several choral groups throughout her lifetime. In addition to her beloved husband Steven, she is survived by her daughter Dawn Yombrick, and granddaughter Bethany Yombrick. Judy was proud to receive a Masters in Computing Technology in Education from Nova Southeastern University and she was an officer of the Charter Oak State College Alumni Board of Directors. Friends may call at the Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church St., Middletown, Thursday, May 23, from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Connecticut Audubon Society at www.ctaudubon.org. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doolittle Funeral Service
Download Now