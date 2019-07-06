Judith (Dunay) Zelz, 59, of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1st 2019 after an 11 year battle with Cancer. Judy was born on November 1st, 1959 in Stafford Springs to the late Michael and Patricia (Hanley) Dunay. After marrying the love of her life, John Zelz Jr., they moved to Crystal Lake with their two daughters. Together they enjoyed involvement in their church, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, including singing in the choir and participating in various pilgrimages to holy sites. Judy worked for many years as the Coordinator of Worship at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. Judy's faith grew as she worked to ensure masses went on without a hitch. Her cancer journey only strengthened her trust in our Lord. While she never got to visit, Judy felt a strong bond with her Irish heritage. Like her mother, Judy also was an avid knitter making various sweaters, scarves and blankets for her children, grandchildren and siblings. Judy is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, John W. Zelz Jr.; two children, Elizabeth Sheriff and her husband Cody of Woodstock, IL, and Katherine MacDonald and her husband Griffith of Cary, IL; and 2 grandchildren Eleanor Sheriff and Cecelia MacDonald; dear sister of Barbara (Jerry) Consolini, Patricia (William) Ducharme, Margaret (Peter) DeCicco, Ann Satkowski, and Timothy (Yvonna) Dunay; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Michael E. Dunay Jr. and brother-in-law, David Satkowski. Funeral services for Judy were held in Illinois. A committal service will be held Thursday, July 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1023 McHenry Ave. Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Arrangements were entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information. Published in The Hartford Courant from July 6 to July 7, 2019