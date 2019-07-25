Home

D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
(860) 568-9420
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Judy A. Meyers


1958 - 2019
Judy A. Meyers Obituary
Judy Ann (Gorneau) Meyers, 61, of Ellington and formerly of East Hartford, peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with breast cancer on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 with her loving family by her side at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Born in Hartford on January 22, 1958, a daughter of the late Fernand J. and Lois E. (McCracken) Gorneau, she had resided in East Hartford for most of her life prior to moving to Ellington four years ago. Judy was a graduate of George J. Penney High School in East Hartford, Class of 1976. She was a coffee connoisseur and worked at area Dunkin Donuts for several years. A talented craftswoman, Judy liked crocheting and would make Christmas Tree Skirts and Afghans along with other items for her family members and friends to enjoy. She liked camping (especially in Vermont), loved gardening and animals and would often volunteer at local animal shelters. Most of all, Judy loved being a grandmother and took great pride caring for her two adored grandchildren. Judy is survived by her two beloved children: daughter, Jamie L. Koprek and her husband, Scott, of Ellington with whom she made her home; son, Adam T. Meyers and his significant other, Luis Cubille, of Lantana, FL; and her two cherished grandchildren, Joseph E. Koprek and Eva G. Koprek both of Ellington. She also leaves her brother, Joseph F. Gorneau and his wife, Diane, of East Harford; her two sisters, Dorothy "Dottie" Anderson of Stafford Springs, Brenda M. Gorneau of East Hartford; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. A memorial service celebrating Judy's life will be Friday (July 26, 2019) at 6 pm at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford with Rev. Fredd Ward officiating. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home chapel on Friday afternoon from 4 – 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judy's name may be made to the Protectors of Animals, 144 Main Street, Unit O, East Hartford, CT 06118. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 25, 2019
