Judy DuPont was called home to heaven on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born in New Britain, daughter of the late William and Barbara Savage, she was the wife of the late Lawrence DuPont Sr., the joy of her life. Together they resided in Newington for most of their life and vacationed in Citrus Hills, FL in the winter after retiring. Judy graduated from New Britain High School and enjoyed a long and successful career at United Technologies. They were members of St. Mary's Church in Newington, Church of the Incarnation in Wethersfield, Indian Hill Country Club, Citrus Hills Country Club and the Elks Club.Besides her family and golf, she was an excellent cook and always enjoyed gardening, dancing, traveling, playing bridge and long daily walks. She was part of the annual family July 4th outings at Bantam Lake, the cookouts at the family homestead in Manchester, Thanksgiving at Aunt Jean's, the family visiting rounds during the Christmas Holidays and hosting Christmas dinner and a buffet at night.Judy is survived by her son, Larry DuPont and his wife Susan, her daughter Nancy Aldridge and her husband Bill, and her daughter Carolyn Lynch and her husband Jim. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Billy Aldridge Jr. and his wife, Bob Aldridge and Alex and Sara Lynch. She also leaves five great grandchildren, Nicole, Kristi and Jason Aldridge and Katelyn and Kylie Aldridge and many nephews and nieces.Judy was predeceased by her sisters, Aurelia Campanario, Anne Rulewicz and brother Nappi Savage. She was also predeceased by Larry's four brothers, Joe, Leo, Jack and Phil and four sisters, May, Madeline, Dorothy and Frances.Calling hours will be at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. The funeral procession will be Monday, 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Incarnation, Wethersfield. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Judy may be made to the , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492 or the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2019