Judy Katilus
1930 - 2020
Judy "Jadvyga" (Ramonas) Katilus, 90, of Enfield, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 65 years to Frank Katilus. Judy was born on February 4, 1930 in Veliuona, Lithuania to the late Joseph and Bronislava (Tomkus) Ramonas and had resided in Enfield for over 60 years. Judy was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who devoted her life to caring for her family and home. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially the grandchildren, and enjoyed attending many Lithuanian events and loved to dance. In addition to her husband Frank, Judy is survived by her four children: Paul and Denise Katilus of Enfield, Virginia Katilus of Windsor, Gail Reynolds of Enfield, and David Katilus of Enfield; her beloved grandchildren: Amber Reynolds of Manchester, Rachel Reynolds of Enfield, Matthew Katilus and Kelly Katilus, both of Enfield; her cherished great-grandchildren: Sebastian Villanueva of Manchester, and Samuel and Whitney Katilus of Enfield. She is also survived by her siblings: Elena Iverson of Belchertown, MA, Virginia Newsome of Virginia, and Ramona Delgado of Las Vegas, NV; along with many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers and sister. Calling hours will be held prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 11:30 am on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 42 Spring St. Windsor Locks, CT followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's King St. Cemetery, Enfield. Masks and social distancing are required during the services. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011. Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence message for the family, go to: www.brownememorialchapels.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
