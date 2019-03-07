Jules Berke, 93, of Madison CT and Aventura FL, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019. He was born January 11, 1926 in New York City, to Harry and Helen (Margolin) Berkowitz. Jules is survived by three of his sons and four daughters-in-law, Robert and Tuula Berke of Clinton, Randy and Lisa Berke of Simsbury, Michael Berke of Killingworth, Holly Berke of Madison and Nancy Berke of Atlanta. Jules is also survived by ten grandchildren, whom he adored and who all adored him: Scott Berke, Maxwell Berke, Emalie Berke, Asher Berke, Morgan Berke, Katherine Berke, Jennifer Berke, Chandler Berke, Jonathan Berke, and Trevor Berke. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Mildred Estella (Weiner) Berke; son, Paul Berke; as well as his parents, sister and 4 brothers. Jules was a US Army Veteran of WW II. He was a hard-working, truly self-made man, earning a degree in Industrial Engineering, his CPA and a Law Degree. He worked tirelessly all of his life as a business executive and in his later years, he practiced law until well after his 90th birthday. He will be remembered by all who knew him, for his generosity of time, his endless patience and his caring heart. Most of all, Jules will be remembered by his family as a devoted and loving husband, and as a wonderful father and grandfather. He will forever be missed and loved by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at 12 PM (Noon) on March 8, 2019 at Temple Beth Tikvah, 196 Durham Rd (Route 79), Madison, CT. Burial will follow at Beaverbrook Cemetery in Clinton. Funeral services are in the care of Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, East Haven. The Berke family will be observing Shiva immediately after the burial at Café Allegre, 725 Boston Post Road, Madison, CT. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary