Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Community of Sts. Isodore and Maria at St. Paul Church
2577 Main St.,
Glastonbury, CT
View Map
Julia Ann Fierravanti


1920 - 2019
Julia Ann (Alciati) Fierravanti, 99, of Glastonbury, wife of the late Rocco A. Fierravanti, died Tuesday August 6, 2019. Born May 18, 1920, daughter of the late Silvio and Columbia (Parducci) Alciati, she had lived in Glastonbury for many years. Julie graduated from Torrington High School in 1938 and from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in 1941. She served as First Lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps from December 1941 until January 1946 attached to 162nd General Hospital in England as operating room supervisor. Julie worked at St. Francis Hospital in the delivery room for 30 years. She was a member of St. Francis Alumni Association, St. Francis Ladies Auxiliary and the Retiree's Club. She was an active member of St. Paul Church and was awarded the St. Joseph Medal of Appreciation from the Hartford Archdiocese. She is survived by her 3 children, Maria E. Petow and her husband Steven of Manchester, Mark Fierravanti and his wife Donna of Vernon, Thomas Fierravanti of LosGatos, CA, Karen Fierravanti of San Jose, CA, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 brothers Joe and Fred Alciati and many nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Aug 10 at 10am in Community of Sts. Isodore and Maria at St. Paul Church, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury ( everyone please meet at church). Burial with military honors will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery, South Glastonbury. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Friday Aug. 9 from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Association, 35 Cold Springs Crossing, Rocky Hill, CT. 06067. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 8, 2019
