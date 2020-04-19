|
Julia (Russo) DiGiro, 92, of Sebastian, Florida, formerly of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Monday, April 6 at Sebastian Hospital. Julie was born on July 9, 1927 in Hartford. She was the daughter of the late Costanzo and Jenny Russo. She attended the Immaculate Conception Grammar School and Hartford Public High School. She was married to the late Anthony DiGiro for 70 years before he passed away in 2018. She enjoyed walks on the beach, sitting by the pool and reading a good book. Most of all she loved to dance. She was an accomplished ballroom dancer, taking lessons from Jerry Paris of New York. She and her husband Tony spent many weekends at the U.S. Dance Club in Rocky Hill where they continued dance lessons and made many special friends who joined them on trips for ballroom dance weekends and watching dance competitions. They started and hosted "Ballroom Memories" dances which took place monthly in Hartford. Family and friends were very important to her. She maintained her friendship with her close friends of over 70 years Blanche Blazis, Marion Griffith and Helen Suppicich,with whom she enjoyed weekly appointments to Hair Craze and shopping before moving to Florida. Julie is survived by her children: Christine Guilmartin (Jackie) of Wethersfield, Steven DiGiro (Karen) of Estero, Florida, Karen Skelley of Sebastian, Florida, and Angela DiGiro of Rocky Hill. Four grandchildren, Kevin Guilmartin and his wife Katie, Tracey McCauley, Christopher DiGiro, Matthew DiGiro and his wife Kierstyn; four great grandchildren, Zachary McCauley, Jack and Sam Guilmartin and Maddie DiGiro. Her sister-in-law Etta Russo, brother-in-law Sal DiGiro and his wife Judy. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her sisters Angie Trella, Helen Hepsick,; brothers Carl Russo and his wife Florence, and Joseph Russo; brothers and sisters-in-law Pat and Muriel DiGiro, Muriel (Oldroyd) DiGiro, Angelo and Marie Zaino, her close friend Helen Suppicich. Julie will be remembered by her loved ones for her patience, kindness and compassion for everyone. Her grandchildren will always remember grandma's pizzelles. Due to the present health crisis, burial will take place at a later date in Rocky Hill.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020