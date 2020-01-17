Home

Services
DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 522-3735
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
8:30 AM
DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
View Map
Julia E. Miranda Obituary
Julia E. Miranda(Julie) 64, of Hartford, passed away on Sunday, Jan 12, 2020. Julie leaves behind her husband, Luis Miranda, her children, Gil (Nancy) Maldonado, Hery (Alex) and Leslie (Alexis) Rivera, Luis (Jessica) Miranda. She also leaves her 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and lots of family and friends. She will be truly missed and forever in our hearts. Visitation will be Monday, 1/20, from 5-9 at De Leon Funeral Home, 104 Main St, Hartford, CT 06106. Services will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday morning at 8:30 am. Burial will follow at Mt Saint Mary Benedict Bloomfield.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 17, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -