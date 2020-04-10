|
Julia (Stepash) Garent, 96, of Kensington, widow of John Garent, passed away Sunday (April 5, 2020) at her home. Born in New Britain, Julia was a former New Britain and Newington resident until moving to Kensington in 1966. A graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1942, she was formerly employed at American Hardware and then later at Emhart and Corbin Russwin, retiring in 1988. She was a member of St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church in New Britain. Surviving are two daughters, Gail Reynolds and her husband Michael of Kensington; and Lynn Garent of New Britain. Besides her husband John, She was predeceased by a sister Helen (Stepash) Gerent and a brother, Michael Stepash. Funeral services were private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain assisted the family with arrangements. Donations may be made to St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 54 Winter Street, New Britain, CT 06051. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2020