Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
183 Church St
Newington, CT
Julia J. Rio

Julia J. Rio Obituary
Julia J. (DiFrancesco) Rio, 94, of East Haddam, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Stephen Rio. Born in New Britain, daughter of the late Rocco and Genevieve (Vincenti) DiFrancesco, she was a longtime New Britain resident and a parishioner of St. Ann's Church before moving to East Haddam 15 years ago. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she leaves her two children, Michael Gallagher and his wife Lisa and Frances Pattavina and her husband Scott Hillen, all of East Haddam, her three grandchildren, Danielle Poirier and her husband Kevin, Michael Gallagher and Brandi Gallagher, and her two great grandchildren, Piper and Lincoln Poirier. She also leaves her brother Raymond DiFrancesco of Plainville and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her six siblings, Mary Maiorani, Betty Lukasiewski, Viola Gronowski, Gilda Vedovelli, Louis DiFrancesco and Ann Dorbuck. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 25th at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church St., Newington. She will be laid to rest following the mass in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. There will be no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 23, 2019
