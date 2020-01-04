Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Sacred Heart Church
26 Wintonbury Ave
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
26 Wintonbury Ave
Bloomfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Wasilausky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia P. Wasilausky


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia P. Wasilausky Obituary
Julia "Julie" P. Wasilausky, 91, of Westerly, RI, formerly of Bloomfield, CT, beloved wife of the late Frederick G. Wasilausky passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Westerly, RI. Born January 16, 1928 in Hartford, daughter of the late John and Stella (Wlazlo) Pastula. Julie was very devoted to her family; they always came first. Julie is survived by two children, Wendy Borawski (Frank) of Westerly, RI, Judy Maulucci of Granby; seven grandchildren, Ed Maulucci (Jacqueline) of Simsbury, Anthony Maulucci (Caitlin) of Bloomfield, Valerie McGrath (Brian) of Norwood, MA, Michael Wasilausky (Monica) of Niantic, Tracy Baker (Jonathan) of Guilford, Tara Miranda (Alejandro) of Milton, MA, Frank Borawski, Jr. (Caroline) of Norfolk, MA; 13 great-grandchildren, Gia, Vincent, Anthony, Lyla, Emma, Niall, Olivia, Kiera, Jackson, Brecken, Mason, Ava, Siena; two sisters, Sophie Brooks of Clearwater, FL, Elizabeth Borawski of Westerly, RI; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Frederick "Rick" Wasilausky; eight siblings, Andrew, Edward, Stanley, Billy, Leo Pastula, Mary Kamm, Helen Eno, Jane Rossitto. Her family will receive friends Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 10-10:45 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave., Bloomfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -