Julia Susan DeMaio, 82, passed away March 13, 2020. Born May 15, 1937. Julia was the youngest of eight children of Josephine and Daniel DeMaio. She lived an interesting and quiet, yet multi-dimensional life, growing up and receiving her elementary and high school education from Hartford Public Schools. She went on to receive a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Hartford and worked in the insurance field in Hartford, CT for most of her life. She enjoyed some years away from Hartford, first joining The Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace in Newark, NJ; sometime later making friends in Seattle, WA; and lastly participating in activities with the woman of the Purple Hats in Lexington, KY. She loved the sounds of music, listening to classical music on the radio and attending the opera and the theater throughout her life. She is survived by her older siblings; Mary Spalla of Avon, Sara Crouse of Newington and Louis DeMaio of Bel Air, MD, along with many nieces and nephews. Rest in Peace Julie. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday March 28, 2020 at 10AM at the Church of St. Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon, CT 06001. Burial will follow in Mt. Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06001. Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon has care of the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 21, 2020