Julia Ann Keeney Walton, 96, of Fenwick, Old Saybrook, CT and formerly of Somersville, CT, widow of William K. Walton, Jr., passed away July 16, 2019. She spent every summer in Fenwick. Her parents Mr. and Mrs. (Julia) Ralph Denison Keeney bought property there in 1922. Julia Ann graduated from The Oxford School, West Hartford, CT, Class of 1941 and Colby Junior College, New London, NH, Class of 1943. Julia Ann met Bill while employed at Sage-Allen & Co. in Hartford, CT. They were married on June 12, 1947 at a garden wedding at the home of her parents. While raising her children in Somersville, CT, Julia Ann was active in various organizations including The Salvation Army, The Somers Board of Education and the Building Committee of Johnson Memorial Hospital. She was Executive Secretary of The Keeney Foundation and Clerk of The Borough of Fenwick. Additionally, Julia Ann loved playing golf, sewing, knitting and counted cross-stitch. She would delight in her ability to tackle home improvement projects. Bill and Julia Ann spent winters in Del Ray Beach, Fl and Venice, Fl for many years. She leaves her three children, Nancy Walton Marikar, W. Karl Walton, III and his wife Barbara McCarty Walton and Normand Keeney Walton. She also leaves her seven grandchildren, Amanda F. Marikar, Sarah H. Marikar and her husband Andrew Marshall. Kaitlin E. Walton, Kyle A. Walton and his wife Casey Bertrand Walton, Kelsie E. Walton and her fiancé Joshua Panto. Joshua N. Walton and Erzsica M. Walton and a great granddaughter, McKenzie Weisner. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, M A Sulaiman Marikar, MD and her siblings, Normand Allen Keeney, Caroline Keeney, Ralph Denison Keeney, Jr. and his wife Norma Beatty Keeney, Thomas Edward Keeney and his wife Elizabeth Robbins Keeney and Lafayette Keeney and his wife Janet Hale Keeney. In honor of Julia Ann's continued commitment to the Somers Community, we ask that donations in her memory be made to The Keeney Foundation, 172 Homestead Dr., South Windsor, CT 06074. This nonprofit organization has been providing annual scholarships to students and support to the Somers community since 1946. A memorial service, to honor the lives of Bill and Julia Ann will be held at The Estuary, Council of Seniors, Inc., 220 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT on Sunday, August 4 at 1:30pm. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019