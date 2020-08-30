February 3, 1941- August 25, 2020 Julian "Sonny" Anthony Kwolek 79, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family on August 25, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. He was born in Middletown, CT on February 3, 1941 to Mary and Julius Kwolek. In 1963, he married the love of his life Gail Tewksbury and they spent 56 happy years together. Julian was a draftsman and served as Vice President of Precision Graphics in East Berlin, CT, retiring after 39 rewarding years. After retirement, Julian and Gail moved to Sarasota where they were members of St. Jude Parish. Julian enjoyed an active lifestyle traveling, playing golf, bowling and playing cards with dear friends. He had a passion for boating and was a member of several boat clubs in Connecticut. He was an avid reader, loved to travel and enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime trip around the world with his wife. He is survived by his beloved wife Gail Kwolek, three loving daughters, Linda Garneau (David) of Portland CT, Denise Jeffrey (Andrew) of Cheshire, CT and Darlene Tezdiker (Ozkan) of Dubai and three wonderful grandchildren Amanda, Derin and Sam, his brother Jerry Kwolek, sisters, Kathy Hartraft and Diane Kinkade. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Ruthann LaPine, brothers-in-law Coe, Guy, Glen, Jon, Clark and pre-deceased Wayne Tewksbury. He was a devoted father and husband and deeply loved by his nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, close friends and co-workers. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. A private funeral will be held at St. Pius X of Middletown, CT at a later date.



