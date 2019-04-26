Julian Anthony Miller, 37, of Chicago, IL passed away on Wednesday April 17, 2019. Born on May 20, 1981 in Hartford, CT to Michael Miller and Linette Small-Miller, he graduated from Manchester High school and the School of Performing Arts in 1999, and continued on to UCONN, where he was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity. Julian taught private music lessons at a local studio and taught at East Catholic High School. He also worked as a web developer for the Chicago Sun-Times and was the creative director for JM Web Services. He spent a few years as a teaching artist and curriculum consultant before co-founding an education data analytics company based in Chicago, with Matt Duch and Brian Dellabetta. He had an entrepreneurial spirit, knew that he wanted to be in business for himself and saw that through. Julian previously lived in Philadelphia, Cincinnati, New York City, and spent some time in Redwood City, CA. Julian coached lacrosse, played soccer, and enjoyed cooking and knitting in his spare time. He loved to travel and immerse himself in different cultures, having visited Barbados, St. Martin, Belize, Panama, Anguilla, England, Costa Rica, Peru and Mexico. Julian had a passion for the arts – he could play any instrument that you put in front of him but was particularly exceptional when it came to the flute, classical piano and his beautiful singing voice. He was involved in musical theater, having appeared in productions of The Boyfriend, Songs for a New World, Big River, Cinderella, Peter Pan, A Christmas Carol and Jamaica, among others. He had eclectic tastes and interests that he loved to share with his friends and family.Julian is survived by parents Michael Miller and Linette Small-Miller of Manchester; his sister Courtney Miller of Manchester; his grandmother Florence Ambersley; numerous aunts and uncles; many cousins; and a host of close friends, many of whom he had from childhood. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Muriel and Cleophas Small and his uncle Scefield Small of Barbados, as well as his paternal grandfather Cyril Miller of England.Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday May 3rd at Crossroads Community Cathedral 1492 Silver Lane East Hartford, CT with burial to follow at East Cemetery, Manchester. Family and friends may call on Thursday May 2nd from 4-8 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary