Juliana Lazaridis
2001 - 2020
Juliana Lazaridis, 18, of South Glastonbury, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at the CT. Children's Medical Center. She was born December 3, 2001 in Hartford, beloved daughter of Alexander and Sophia (Bourdou) Lazaridis and was a lifelong resident of South Glastonbury. She graduated from Glastonbury High School in 2020 and was planning on taking online college courses to start studying to become a nurse. Juliana was a talented artist who loved to draw. She was a kind, positive outgoing young lady with a big heart who loved her dog Pluto. Besides her parents she is survived by her 3 younger siblings who she loved so dearly, Theodora, Angelo and Christina Lazaridis all at home, her paternal grandparents Angelo and Julie (whom she was named after) Lazaridis of South Glastonbury, her maternal grandmother Theodora Nikolaidis in Greece and many aunts, uncles and cousins in the United States and Greece. The family would like to thank Dr. Borochov, APRN Amanda, Tricia and the entire staff at CCMC for giving Juliana care and love. Friends may call at the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury on Tuesday July 21 from 5-7pm (face masks and social distance will be required and 50 people in the funeral home at one time). Funeral service with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to CT. Children's Medical Center Foundation, 281 Washington St. Hartford, CT. 06106. Memorial Sloan Kettering N.Y. N.Y.,St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
