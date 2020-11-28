1/1
Julianne Marion Mondoux
Julianne Marion (McCabe) Mondoux 69, passed away on November 24, 2020. Julianne was born on April 12, 1951 in Middlebury, Vermont a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Corine L. (Quesnel) McCabe. She grew up in East Longmeadow,MA and was a graduate of East Longmeadow High School. She became a longtime resident of Springfield, MA prior to moving to Wilbraham,MA two years ago. Julianne retired from Raytel-Phillips Remote Cardiac Services as a pacemaker technician. Previously, she was a home health aide for Medical West employed in the greater Springfield ,MAarea. She was also a professional hair dresser and hair dresser instructor where she taught at local beauty schools. Julianne will be remembered as a care giver to everyone especially children and even strangers. She was known by all for her infectious laugh and great sense of humor. Julianne loved trips to the Cape, Florida and cruises. She enjoyed cooking for people. Most important was family especially her grandchildren, who will deeply miss her. Julianne is survived by a son, Paul "PJ" Mondoux Jr and his companion Helen Rivera, of Springfield,MA; a daughter, Laurie Joaquim and her husband Ed, of Enfield, CT; two brothers, Thomas McCabe Jr. and his wife Pat, of Brunswick, ME, Paul McCabe and his wife Lynda, of East Longmeadow, MA; a sister , Marie Raymond and her husband Calvin, of East Longmeadow, MA; a brother in law Richard Manning and his wife Susan, of East Longmeadow, MA; five grandchildren, Jakob Mondoux of Springfield, MA, Matthew Burkhard and his wife Alison, of Tampa, FL, Andrew Burkhard, and his companion Carissa Unwin, of Monson, MA, Patrick Burkhard of Enfield, CT and his companion Julianna St. Laurent, of Burlington, CT, Nicholas Joaquim of Terryville, CT; a soon to be born great grandchild, Briella Margaret Burkhard ( expected February of 2021) . She also leaves her former husband and the father of her children, Paul Mondoux Sr. Julianne was predeceased by a sister, Louise Manning. Calling hours are from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Monday (Nov.30, 2020) in the Forastiere Smith Family Funeral Home, 220 North Main St., East Longmeadow, MA Funeral services begin at 8:45AM, on Tuesday (Dec. 1, 2020) from the funeral home; a Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM in St. Martha's Church, 214 Brainard Road, Enfield, CT. Following cremation, Julianne will have a private graveside service in St. Michael's Cemetery, Springfield,MA In lieu of flowers: memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 45 Wadsworth St., Hartford, CT 06106. Please visit www.forastiere.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Forastiere-Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service
DEC
1
Funeral service
08:45 AM
Forastiere-Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service
DEC
1
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Martha’s Church
Memories & Condolences
November 27, 2020
Julie, you will be missed by everyone who knew you. I will miss your unique laugh, your humor and wit, and most of all, your friendship. Keep watch over your family. I will miss you. Rest in peace, my friend.
Nancy Savaria
Friend
November 27, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, Julie always had a ready smile and laugh for everyone.
Kimberly Warner
Coworker
November 27, 2020
To a beautiful, sweet woman ~ much love.
Marie (Roy) Travers
Classmate
November 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of Julie's passing. I went to Julie's cute little apartment in Wilbraham maybe a couple of years ago to give her my Pfaltzgraf dishes. Spent some time chit chatting about our Raytel/Phillips days. Such a sweetheart. She will be missed.
Debra Boucher
Coworker
November 27, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Paul Mondoux
November 27, 2020
Tom & Paul, prayers on the loss of your sister.
Bob Dobias & family
Bob Dobias
Friend
