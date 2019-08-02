Home

Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Hartford, CT
Mr. Juliao Batista, 82 of East Hartford, beloved husband of the late Maria Batista passed away peacefully at home. He was born in Sepins Contanhede, Portugal on November 27,1936 and passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. He lived in the Hartford area for over 60 years and was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Juliao was employed as a maintenance supervisor at the American School for the Deaf. He leaves behind two sons, Jose and his wife Diane Batista of Vernon and Antonio Batista of East Hartford; two sisters, Durvalina Couciero and her husband Adriano, Maria Carvalho and her husband Florian and a brother-in-law, Antonio Batista. Juliao also leaves a granddaughter, Julie Rowe and her husband Edward; a grandson, Antonio Batista Jr. and many more great-grand children, nephews and nieces all loved. Funeral procession will be Monday, (August 5), 10:30 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on 11:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Entombment will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Calling hours are prior to the funeral procession from 9:00 am to 10:30 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's or Cancer Research. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2019
