Julie Frost
Julie (Haugh) Frost, 79, of West Hartford, passed away on October 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the Rev. Sherwood M. "Don" Frost who died in June 2020. Born in Hartford, Julie was the second child and oldest daughter or Samuel J. Haugh Jr. and Margaret (Brennan) Haugh. She earned her Bachelor's degree at Willimantic State College (now ECSU), and her Master's degree at UConn. Julie used her education in three interesting careers: first as a teaching and Reading Consultant in the East Hartford and West Hartford school systems; then, when her two daughters were growing up, she was the Title Searcher at Wynne, Pontillo and Lynch in Glastonbury; finally, she became a Human Resources Specialist at the State of Connecticut Department of Revenue Services. She retired from State service in 2011. Julie leaves her beloved daughters and their spouses, Hilary Poriss (Christopher Bailey), Sarah Poriss (Paul Spirito), her grandson Lucas Bailey, and Don's children, Cynthia Walsh (Tom), Richard Frost (Lynette Turner), and Don Frost, Jr. She is also survived by her sisters Nancy Haugh (Wally Simon), Margaret Kaczorowski (Mike), and Mary Haugh and her brothers John B. Haugh (Corenda), Jerry B. Haugh, and Thomas B. Haugh, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers Danny B. Haugh and Samuel J. Haugh, III Julie was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister who lived full and happy life. Services will be private. Donations in her name can be made to the West Hartford Food Pantry (checks payable to "The Town That Cares), 50 So. Main St., West Hartford, CT, 06107. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
October 10, 2020
I remember how happy and excited she was as we got ready for Sarah’s wedding at her house. Hang onto those memories, they treasures.
Sue Slee
Friend
October 9, 2020
Sarah to you and your family you have my sincerest sympathies. You did not know your mother but I know you so I know where the Roots come from. May she rest in peace and may God give you peace moving forward
Lorraine Bedus
Friend
