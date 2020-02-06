Hartford Courant Obituaries
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Julie M. Hill-Schweitzer Obituary
Julie M. Hill-Schweitzer died peacefully in the arms of her husband, David, on Tuesday morning at her home, alongside her two loving daughters, Angela and Devon. Julie Marie was happily married to her soul mate and best friend, David, for 20 years. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed blogging, and was always a skilled writer and editor. Julie had an affinity and connection to animals. Any animal that needed a home, found one with her. She loved spa day with her daughters. She had exquisite taste with an eye for interior design and fashion. Julie cherished every opportunity to share this creativity with her daughters and nieces. Most of all, she enjoyed being the life of the party; always making others laugh. She touched many lives with her optimism, generosity and thoughtfulness. Besides her husband and parents, Paul and Marry Morris, Julie leaves two daughters, Angela Hill and her husband Keith St. Laurent, and Devon Kovaci and her husband Denis; three sisters, Margaret Hill and her husband Burton, Nancy Spada, and Linda Cariseo and her husband William. She also leaves her father and mother-in-law, John and Elaine Schweitzer; sister-in-law Lynda Wood and her husband Dan; brother-in-law, Mark Schweitzer and his wife Maria as well as many nieces and nephews who will keep her in their hearts and miss her dearly. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Friday, February 7th, from 4-7 at Rose Hill Memorial Park, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at: www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2020
