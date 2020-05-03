Julie R. McLean, 62, beloved wife of the late David W. McLean, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020, in the home they shared in Wethersfield, CT. She was born on April 19, 1958 in Neenah, Wisconsin, to James E. Roberts and Sarah A. Roberts, her devoted parents who just recently predeceased her and lived to see her dreams come true. At age 7, the family relocated to Connecticut where she spent the rest of her childhood and during which time she developed juvenile diabetes and life long health conditions that would eventually define her life. She graduated from New Canaan High School and Purdue University. Shortly after graduating from college, Julie lost her vision. She landed an entry level position at Travelers Insurance. She was grateful for the opportunity, but it was a time when technology was not favorable to the visually handicapped. Knowing that she was capable of more, she enrolled in a Masters program at Boston College to earn a MA as Teacher for the Visually Impaired. Julie, who will be forever known for her bravery and determination, took a bus to Boston every Monday and returned on Wednesday until she graduated in 1997. It was also during this time that she met the love of her life who lived in a building near hers where she had taken out an apartment on her own. Dave, also blind, helped make all things possible. It was a love story like no other. He had a well established career at Aetna. They had a lovely home. They traveled every year, often to Marco Island, once to Hawaii, and once on a cruise. Since 1999 Julie was employed by BESB (Bureau of Education and Services for the Blind) as a Rehabilitation Teacher for the State of Connecticut until she passed away. Julie was responsible for teaching independent living skills to other blind people around the state, including how to manage their finances, shop independently, maintain a home, read the mail, and do laundry. She also instructed her clients on how to use assistive technology devices to access print materials, use a computer with speech software, learn to type, and look for employment on the internet. She also worked with developers on software accessibility for the blind. Julie is survived by her sister, Susan Grant, and husband, Steve, of Farmington and her brother, Tom Roberts, and wife, Sandy, of Hillsborough, NC, who shared the lifelong devotion to Julie set in motion by their parents. Her surviving nieces and nephew adored her; Allison Sterner, Scott Grant, Marilyn Voelker, and Kolby Baumgaertner along with their spouses and children. Also left to mourn are many beloved cousins and her dear sisters-in-law Barbara McLean-Pelletier and Karen McLean Curley and their families. The McLean and Roberts families shared a mutual admiration and support system for Dave and Julie, but mostly admired them for their ability to live and succeed independently. A private burial service will soon be held for the immediate family. When safe to do so, a memorial service will be held at Julie's church, First Church of Christ in Wethersfield where her wedding took place. It will be a celebration of her life for her family and friends that she cherished so much. Julie was an avid reader and was never without a book to listen to. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the book recording studios operated by Connecticut Volunteer Services for the Blind & Handicapped. Memorial donations in her name can be sent to: CVSBH, Inc. P.O. Box 363 Litchfield, CT 06759



