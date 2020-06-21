Julie Verney, 84, of Avon, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, June 17, after several years of declining health. The youngest of six siblings, Julie was born on July 21, 1935 in Nashua, NH. After graduating from Townsend (MA) High School in 1953, Julie attended Stevens Business College in Fitchburg, MA while working at the Fitchburg Savings Bank. Julie married the love of her life, Guy Verney, on November 5, 1954, and after living in Texas, France and Germany while Guy served in the Air Force, Julie and Guy settled in Simsbury, CT. Julie and Guy raised two sons, Jeff and Jay, during the 32 years that they lived in Simsbury, creating homes that were filled with love, laughter, sports (especially following the Red Sox, Celtics, and the UConn Women's Huskies), music and faith. In addition to participating in activities that involved her sons such as being a Den Mother, Sunday School teacher, and member of school PTAs, Julie sang in the choir of St. Alban's Church in Simsbury. Julie was devoted to her family, providing strong support to Guy as he progressed through his career, and creating a loving, supportive environment for Jeff and Jay during their formative years. She was known for her thoughtfulness and caring for others, modeling the importance of serving others that deeply influenced her sons. She also had the nickname "Cookie Queen," especially at Christmastime when she would make large quantities of cookies for family and friends. Throughout the year she loved nothing more than serving warm chocolate chip cookies fresh out of the oven to her sons and their friends, which always made the Verney household a very popular house for her sons' friends. Julie loved to travel, especially to visit friends and family, as well as play duplicate bridge with some of her closest friends. After her sons left home, she spent many years taking care of and supporting elderly aunts, cousins, and friends. She was a wonderful mother-in-law and aunt to her daughters-in- law and many nieces and nephews, always willing to lend a helping hand, provide guidance, or simply listen to her extended family members. She was also a spectacular grandmother and great-grandmother, showering her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with love and affection. Julie was predeceased by her parents Carleton and Helen Farrar, as well as by her husband Guy and four of her siblings: Carol Sims, Bob Farrar, Lyman Farrar, and Martha Leahy. She is survived by her sons Jeff and Jay, her daughters-in-law Pam and Janet, her grandchildren Jamie (and his wife Kayla) and Sam, her great-grandchildren Kace and Callen, her sister Nancy Rutherford, her brother-in-law Bob Leahy, her sister-in-law Betty Farrar, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Julie's life will be celebrated at a Memorial Service at a later date. Interment will be in the Center Cemetery in Simsbury at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hartford Symphony Orchestra. Please visit Julie's Book of Memories at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.