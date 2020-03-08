Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
North United Methodist Church
1205 Albany Avenue
Hartford, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
North United Methodist Church
1205 Albany Avenue
Hartford, CT
View Map

Juliet Gordon


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juliet Gordon Obituary
Juliet Gordon, 80, died on March 1, 2020 at Hughes Health & Rehabilitation, West Hartford, CT after a prolonged illness. Ms. Gordon was born on October 14, 1939 in Kingston, Jamaica to Alice Bradnock and Solomon Gordon. She migrated to the United States in 1984 at age 45, and lived in the Hartford area until her passing. In addition to her parents, Juliet was also predeceased by four of her brothers. She is survived by her sister Rosamond Gordon and brother Roy Gordon, Sr., along with a host of family members and friends. A visitation will take place on Friday, March 13, 2020 at North United Methodist Church, 1205 Albany Avenue, Hartford, CT from 9:00AM – 9:45AM, followed by a celebration of life at 10:00AM. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT. To view the full obituary, please visit: www.hkhfuneralservices.com. Please make floral donations to: Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services), 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juliet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -