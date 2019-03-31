Juliet "Jill" W. Onderdonk (Wherry) of Westwood, MA, passed away at age 71 on March 23, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital of Boston, MA in the company of her loving husband of nearly fifty years, Andrew Onderdonk. Jill was born on November 6, 1947 in Danville, Illinois to the late John and Clara Wherry (Schneider). An adored and beloved mother, sister and grandmother, Jill is also survived by her children, son Mark Onderdonk and his wife Jen, daughter Sara Jastrem and her husband Ed, and daughter Abby De Molina; her sisters, Judy Armstrong and Marcia Wherry; and her grandsons, Ayden and Andrew Onderdonk. Jill attended MacMurray College for undergraduate studies where she met her husband, Andy. They married shortly after graduation on June 2, 1969. They moved to Westwood, Massachusetts in 1975 where they lived together for forty-four years. Jill received her Master's degree from Boston College in 1985. Jill was a dynamic member of the community and worked as the Housing Coordinator at Westwood Housing Authority until retiring in 2018. Jill belonged to St. John's Episcopal Church and participated in the Vestry Committee, choir and the Altar Guild. She was also very active in her local YMCA and served on both the Charles River YMCA of Needham and Greater Boston YMCA advisory boards. Passionate about politics, Jill was active in the Westwood Town Democrats and volunteered on many local, state and national campaigns over the years. Jill enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, travelling and cheering on the Celtics. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation in Jill's name to St. John's Episcopal Church of Westwood, MA and the Charles River YMCA in Needham, MA. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 10AM at St. John's Episcopal Church, 95 Deerfield Avenue, Westwood, Massachusetts, 02090. A reception following the service will be held at Dedham Country and Polo Club, 124 Country Club Road, Dedham, MA 02026. For more details and to post online condolences please visit http://hdlfuneralhome.net/ Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary