Juliette Marie Foley
Juliette Marie (Nadeau) Foley, 98, of Unionville, CT, passed away peacefully from coronavirus on October 31, 2020 at UCONN Health Center with her children by her side. Daughter of the late Albert Nadeau and Eudora (Bernard) Nadeau, Juliette was born in Normandin, Canada and raised in Mistassini surrounded by a large and loving family. The last remaining survivor of 17 children (including 2 sets of twins! As she would often proclaim...), Juliette moved to America shortly after marriage in 1954, where she settled in Hartford and worked at Arrow-Hart & Hegeman. After raising her son and daughter, Juliette spent much of her life in West Hartford before moving to Unionville in 1997. Kind-hearted, gentle, caring, and lovingly referred to as "the baby whisperer", Juliette was always concerned about the well-being of others, and her family was of the utmost importance to her. Despite moving away from her family in Canada, she remained in constant contact with her many siblings and would often spend summers visiting Lac-St-Jean. Juliette enjoyed creative activities such as painting, puzzles and knitting. The family seamstress, she was also an avid baker. From sugar pies to pate chinois, she loved to make family Tortiere or meat pies. Juliette also enjoyed watching ice hockey, an homage to her Canadian roots. Juliette was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 25 years Almas Hudon in 1979. She later found love and companionship remarrying Paul Foley, her husband of 10 years, who passed in 1995. She cared for both in their terminal illnesses. Juliette is survived by her son Louis Hudon of Clinton and daughter Claire DeMaio and her husband Anthony of Unionville. Our cherished "meme" was loved and adored by her two grandchildren and their spouses, Michael DeMaio and his wife Magdalena Wilczynska of Newcastle, Australia and Amanda Harper and her husband Corey of Boston, MA, as well as her 2 great-grandchildren Emilia and Dylan Harper. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins in Canada. For the last few years Juliette resided at Cherry Brook Health Care Center and most recently Avon Health Center. The foundation of her life was her family and she loved to be surrounded by them. Although they are broken-hearted at their loss, they feel fortunate for all the blessings she brought into their lives. She will live on in the hearts that love her so very much. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:30pm in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
November 4, 2020
Au nom de la famille Marie-Louise Nadeau nous vous offrons à toi Louis, Claire et vos familles nos plus sincères condoléances. Nous garderons toujours un bon souvenir de tante Juliette
Adrienne Lemieux
Family
