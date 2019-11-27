Home

Julio Cardoso
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
(50 Kane Street
Hartford, CT
Julio Cardoso


1939 - 2019
Julio Cardoso Obituary
Julio Cardoso, 80, of Wethersfield, CT passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his friends and family on Monday, November 25th, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Ana; children, Elizabeth of East Hartford, Daniel of Wethersfield, and Victor of Ann Arbor, MI; and brother, Carlos of Newington. Julio was born in 1939 in Freixiosa, Portugal to Arminda de Jesus and Joaquim Pereira Cardoso. He married Ana, his hometown sweetheart, in 1965. After emigrating to Hartford in 1966, he worked for Hanson Whitney as a supervisor for most of his life. Over 53 years, he and his wife welcomed three children into their home and Julio taught them about integrity and sacrifice. His children remember him as a kind, caring father who instilled in them the values of hard work, compassion, and the importance of family. Julio was a familiar speaker at Portuguese functions over the years. He was a lifelong member of the Hartford Portuguese Club, serving on its board and leading fundraising events for it, his church, and his hometown. He was a man who loved his home country and who was passionate about improving the Portuguese community wherever he went. The family will receive visitors at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home (1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, CT) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, November 29th. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 AM on Saturday, November 30th at Our Lady of Fatima Church (50 Kane Street, Hartford, CT) with a burial to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Our Lady of Fatima Community Center or Trinity Health of New England At Home - Enfield. The family would like to thank everyone who helped with Julio's care for the last few months (especially Amy, Leanna, and Vera) for their enduring patience, compassionate help, and tireless dedication. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory with the family.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 27, 2019
