Julio Jimenez Muniz, loving husband to Josefina Mendez De Jimenez, passed away peacefully at home on June 20, 2020. Born on January 28, 1930, to the late Ceferino Jimenez and Maria Nicolasa Muniz, Julio was a proud veteran, serving in the United States Army for over ten years. Julio was not only a soldier in the US Army, he was a soldier of life, he fought for many years with his health conditions due to the love that he had for his family, especially his wife. Despite his health conditions, Julio always found a way to make his family laugh and smile, he also was a great friend and loved by many. Besides his loving wife, Julio leaves behind his children, Julio, Mita, Marilyn, his grandchildren, Marisol, Melissa J., Julio, Odalys, Dayra, David, Fernando, Harry, Melissa, Juan, Johnny, and Marianna. Julio also leaves behind many great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great friends. He is predeceased by a daughter, Luisa (Jimenez) Oakley and a granddaughter, Brenda Harding. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd. Wethersfield, Monday, June 29, 2020 from 11:30am to 12:15pm with a service in the funeral home starting at 12:15pm. Burial will follow in the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Ln, Middletown, CT 06457. At the family's direction and in order to adhere to continued COVID 19 mandates, masks are required, six feet of social distancing along with having a maximum of 50 people in the funeral home at a time. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 27, 2020.