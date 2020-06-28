On Thursday, June 25, 2020, Julio R. Mayor, loving husband to Nelida Mayor and father to his three daughters, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the age of 76. Julio was born in Lima, Peru on July 1, 1943. Julio was an accountant in Peru and migrated with his family to the United States in the winter of 1981. He worked as a Certified Nurse's Assistant for 25 years, before retiring due to illness. He was an enthusiastic soccer fan and relished playing the sport from a young age. He passed on his passion for the sport to his grandchildren and took great pride in cheering them on playing his beloved soccer. Julio loved to dance and enjoyed listening to Huyano. He took pleasure and delight in working outdoors in his garden. He was a giving and a loving man to his daughters and grandchildren. Julio was preceded in death by his parents Francisco Mayor and Bascilia Mayor. He is survived by his wife, Nelida Mayor; his three daughters Kattia Anderson Mayor, Karin Remicio, and Flor Sprouse; three sons in law, Hubert Remicio, William Anderson and Harry Sprouse, Jr.; grandchildren, Scott Remicio, Sarah Alamo, Anthony Nunez, Juan Nunez, Joshua Ayum, Emily Remicio, Jonathan Mayor, and Julianna Sprouse; and four sisters in Peru. In addition to his immediate family Julio is survived by a large extended family in Peru and the United States. Viewing services will be held privately at the request of the family. Funeral Services are private. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.