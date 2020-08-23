Julius "Jules" Baumann passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 at his home in Dublin, Ohio. He was born in Waterbury, Connecticut in January 1934 to Julius and Theresa Baumann. Though he spent the first part of his life in Cheshire, Connecticut, he lived for over 40 years in rural Barkhamsted, Connecticut. Jules was a master gardener and living in a rural community allowed him to cultivate the phenomenon of nature. His passion for the outdoors brought him to beautiful national parks and exquisite conservatories across the U.S. and abroad. Jules followed many sporting events and had a special appreciation for UCONN men's and women's basketball. In his later years, he became an expert in numismatics. Jules received a Bachelor's degree in Flora Culture and a Master's degree in Education from the University of Connecticut. For years he taught in the Plainville school system. He is survived by his loving and caring wife of 54 years, Gertrud "Trudy" Baumann; daughters, Melissa and husband Brian Judis of Vienna, Virginia, Jennifer Keefe of Ledyard, Connecticut; and son, Eric and wife Jaclyn Baumann of Dublin, Ohio. Jules had seven grandchildren, Sophia, Sammie, Connor, Colton, Ben, Allison and Anya. Jules also leaves behind a brother, Joseph "Joe" and his wife Phyllis Baumann of Cottonwood, Arizona; nephew, Michael Baumann; and niece, Sherry Brink. He leaves many cherished memories to his close cousins and loyal friends. A Mass of Christian Burial was Celebrated in Powell, Ohio. A Committal Service, will be held in Cheshire, Connecticut to be announced at a later date. Donations in the memory of Jules can be made to the American Cancer Society
.