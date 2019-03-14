Home

Professor Emeritus Julius Newman of UCONN School of Social Work, 90, passed away peacefully at his home in West Hartford on Tuesday March 12, 2019. Born in Boston on July 12, 1928, he was the son of Ida (Bookbinder) and Benjamin Newman. Julius was a U.S. Army Veteran. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: former wife and life-long friend, Norma Zackor of Bloomfield, their three children: Amy Johnson, West Hartford, Beth Evans and her husband Keith of Middletown and Theodore Newman of Granby, grandson: Jacob Newman, great grandchildren: Elijah Heuller of Newington, Clover Peters and Harvest Peters of Bristol, his loving sister-in-law Arlene and his devoted and loving caregiver and lifeline, Enjae Ostberg. He was predeceased by his brother George Newman and his beautiful granddaughter Jessica Rostgaard. He will be missed by all of his students and the faculty at the UCONN School of Social Work. A funeral service will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 at 12:30 PM with Rabbi David Small officiating and with Hazzan Sanford Cohn in the chapel of the Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford. Interment will follow at the Emanuel Synagogue Cemetery, 1361 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield, (intersection with Jordan Lane). Following interment, friends will be received by the family for a meal of condolence and shiva, at Hoffman Summerwood Retirement Community, 160 Simsbury Road in West Hartford. A special thank you is extended to the caring staff at Summerwood and the Hartford Hospital H.O.P.E team. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Julius's name to the University of Connecticut School of Social Work and the Emanuel Synagogue. May his memory be a source of strength and a blessing. Funeral arrangements provided by the Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.

Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 14, 2019
