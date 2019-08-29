Home

Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
June Arlene Traceski


1927 - 2019
June Arlene Traceski Obituary
June Arlene (Peterson) Traceski passed away peacefully at Chestelm Convalescent Home on Monday, August 26, at the age of 92. She was born in E Berlin CT on May 12 1927 to Florence and Egnar Peterson. She was predeceased by her husband Robert and infant son Keith, brothers, Harold and Alan. She is survived by her cousin Gladys Foglia(Leo) and special friend Janice Washburn. June was passionate about her life on Bashan Lake but the true love of her life were her children, Daryl Cook, Donna (David) Morrison, Debra Traceski (Don McEwen), Dee Hasuly, Robert (Marjorie) Traceski and grandchildren, Emily, Robbie, Jason Traceski, Shannon Morrison-Buganski, Jaime Caitlett, Dale and Troy Shumbo. June had a great sense of humor, was kind, generous, loving and will be greatly missed by her entire family. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to E Haddam Ambulance Assoc PO Box 17 Moodus CT 06469 Calling hours Friday Aug 30 5 to 7 pm Spencers Funeral Home 112 Main St E Hampton CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 29, 2019
